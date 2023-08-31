Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another encore episode on Thursday, August 31, 2023, bringing back the very intriguing Tournament of Champions, which also happens to be in its final phase. Since the 39th season of the game show wrapped up some weeks ago, it has continued to air rerun episodes from the season while waiting for the new season to arrive. After the Tournament of Champions rerun concludes, the encore episodes will likely focus on the standout episodes from the 39th season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, we will see the fourth face-off between the three finalists of the Tournament of Champions. This includes Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. All three of them are exceptional contestants from the 38th season of the show.

Jeopardy! is one of the leading game shows in America. It began in the early 1960s and has since then continued to captivate fans of all ages over 39 seasons and thousands of episodes. Over the years, it has become a part of the country's cultural identity. This is primarily because of the offbeat nature and engaging format, things that make the show stand out from the competition. Moreover, the game show also boasts a brilliant final round, which is also responsible for its growing popularity.

The final round of the game show is easily one of the standout features of Jeopardy! The final round has many unique elements that make it much harder for the participants, but it also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, August 31, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question is from the category "Movies & Literature"

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Ridley Scott’s first feature film, “The Duellists”, was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film “Alien” also pays tribute."

Compared to the topics that came up earlier this week, this is a relatively straightforward one.

Thursday, August 31, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Joseph Conrad.

Ridley Scott's first film was based on The Duel, one of Joseph Conrad's short stories published in A Set of Six (1908).

Thursday, August 31, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!