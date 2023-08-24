Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with its latest encore episode on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The game show concluded its ongoing 39th season some time back and has since continued to air reruns of the most popular episodes from the season to keep fans engaged during this time. It is also the perfect time for fans to practice some trivia.

As of now, the encore season is in the Tournament of Champions, which was arguably the most exciting part of the previous season. It is the 44th game of the 39th season. In the upcoming episode of the game show, Sam Buttrey will face off against John Focht and Matt Amodio. The three contestants have appeared before in the show and managed to leave behind a strong legacy, especially Matt Amodio, who is considered an all-time great. It will be a very exciting round to witness.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since evolved radically to become popular across the world. This is primarily because of the engaging nature and offbeat format of the show, that make it stand out from any competition. Moreover, Jeopardy! also features an exciting final round, which is a real crowd-puller.

The final round of the game show has many elements that help it stand out. Apart from the offbeat challenges that participants have to go through, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for fans of the show.

However, it can still come with its set of challenges. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, August 24, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"By ferry, the distance between these 2 paired Mediterranean islands is about 40 miles from Alcudia to Ciutadella."

This question is from the category "Geographic Pairs." Questions based on Geography are always a common deal in trivia games and should not be a problem for these participants to tackle.

Thursday, August 24, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Majorca and Menorca.

Majorca and Menorca of the Balearic Islands are situated 40 miles from Alcudia to Ciutadella.

Thursday, August 24, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Matt Amodio, a postdoctoral researcher from Cambridge, Massachusetts, John Focht, a software team lead originally from El Paso, Texas, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!