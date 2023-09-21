Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, September 21, 2023, kickstarting the next round of the Second Chance competition for this week. The previous three champions, who won their respective games on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, will now play a two-game round against each other to determine who progresses further in the round.

The winner from the double-game round will go on to play in the Champions Wildcard competition later this fall. As of now, Jeopardy! is yet to return with ordinary episodes in its 40th season. In the upcoming episode of the game show, Pam Sung, Rob Kim, and Deanna Bolio will face off against each other. Deanna was a better performer in her particular round compared to the other two, but the dynamics change significantly when something like this happens.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to dominate the game show market in America, as well as the rest of the world. Its popularity surpasses generations, with thousands of episodes over decades, making it a part of the American culture. A lot of the appeal comes from the offbeat format and engaging nature of the show. Moreover, the final round also plays a huge part in the rapidly growing popularity that the show enjoys.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the main reasons for its global fandom. In the final round, participants have to deal with a series of offbeat challenges. But more importantly, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, as this can still be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, September 21, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"First name of the paleontologist who in 1990 noticed some large vertebrae jutting from an eroding bluff in South Dakota."

This question is from the category "First Names in Science." Though science and scientists are a common topic in trivia circuits, this is quite an offbeat topic with not much clarification.

Thursday, September 21, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: First name of the paleontologist who in 1990 noticed some large vertebrae jutting from an eroding bluff in South Dakota.

Solution: Sue.

Sue Hendrickson discovered bones that belonged to a Tyrannosaurus rex during a paleontology excursion in the Cheyenne River reservation when the group had a flat tire.

Thursday, September 21, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Pam Sung, a physician-scientist from Amherst, New York, Rob Kim, an attorney from Portland, Oregon, and Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!