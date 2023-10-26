Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with another intriguing episode from the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard (Diamonds) round, where 27 participants are facing off again to book a place in the Tournament of Champions. Since the 40th season of the show returned, it has only aired pre-season competitions.

Today will mark the fifth quarter-finals in the Diamonds bracket of the Champions Wildcard competition. This means that three more exciting contestants from the past of the show will return to face each other and book a spot in the semi-finals.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Yoshie Hill will face off against Mason Maggio and Tony Freitas. All the players have played in the competition before and boast significant experience. Since it has been some time since their respective appearances, it is hard to predict how things will go this time.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most popular game shows in America. The long history of the show dates back to the early 1960s when it first commenced. It has since then managed to captivate fans of all ages over many decades and seasons. In the process, it has become one of the most renowned game shows around the world. This is primarily because of the offbeat nature and engaging format of the game show. This has made it stand out over its competition for years.

The final round of the game show also plays a large part in this ever-growing popularity. This is because the final round has many offbeat elements for the participants and also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, October 26, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 2020 a former U.S. ambassador to Ireland, the last of 9 siblings in this dynastic family, died at 92."

This question is from the category "Famous Families." This is one of the more complicated topics but also one that comes easily to trivia enthusiasts.

Thursday, October 26, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: In 2020 a former U.S. ambassador to Ireland, the last of 9 siblings in this dynastic family, died at 92.

Solution: Kennedy.

Jean Kennedy Smith was appointed by Bill Clinton as United States Ambassador in 1993. He passed away in June 2020.

Thursday, October 26, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Yoshie Hill, a program support specialist from Colma, California, Mason Maggio, a songwriter from Los Angeles, California, and Tony Freitas, a director of product engineering from Claremont, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!