Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Thursday, October 12, 2023, bringing back the ninth and last quarter-final of the Champions Wildcard contest. Over the past two weeks, various quarter-finals have taken place, that have managed to provide ample entertainment for fans.

The 40th season has been all about the pre-season contest up till now, with regular episodes and contestants yet to return. Once this Wildcard contest ends, one winner will go to the fabled Tournament of Champions, which remains one of the most anticipated events of the year.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Steve Clarke will face off against Valerie Castelo and Josh Saak. Josh Saak will be the center of attention today as he was the contestant on a hot streak during his original run and was only beaten by Matt Amodio, who, in turn, went on to become one of the greatest the game show has ever seen.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve to match the standards of the changing times. However, it has held on to its offbeat nature and engaging format, things that have become an iconic aspect of the structure of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also widely considered one of its most thrilling aspects.

The final round of Jeopardy! has multiple elements that make it stand out. Apart from providing participants with a set of offbeat challenges, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Thursday, October 12, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Though it meant “seasickness” in Latin, this 6-letter word now refers to a more general feeling of sickness."

This question is from the category "Word Origins." This topic has come on the game show before multiple times, and it shouldn't prove to be surprising for any of the parties involved.

Thursday, October 12, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Though it meant “seasickness” in Latin, this 6-letter word now refers to a more general feeling of sickness.

Solution: Nausea.

A common word used in the vocabulary now, nausea emerged from "nautical," which is also related to the sea.

Thursday, October 12, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Steve Clarke, a lawyer from Chesapeake, Virginia, Valerie Castelo, a legal training and development manager from San Leandro, California, and Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise, Idaho.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!