Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, bringing back the iconic Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which will mark the seventh quarter-final of the second group. So far, the competition has been intense and has produced some great moments. Fans now eagerly await the upcoming Tournament of Champions, which is one of the highlights of the game show.

In the upcoming round of the game, Long Nguyen, from Las Vegas, Nevada, will face off against Kat Jepson, from Roanoke, Virginia, and Nicole Rudolph, from Williston Park, New York. All three contestants in this round have diverse strengths, making it difficult to rank one above the others before the game begins. The upcoming episode will feature a tough competition between the trio and promises to be an entertaining watch.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows currently airing on American television. The game show's long and illustrious history goes back to the early 1960s. Over time, it has endured a lot of changes to stay relevant and ahead of its competition. The offbeat nature and engaging format of the game show have been key to its growing popularity. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays an important role in its rise to fame.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many intriguing elements that make it a standout show. It lets viewers get involved in the show and participate from the comfort of their homes. Fans can participate by guessing the right answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This has become a common practice for long-term fans of the game show.

However, as this can be a complicated process, we have compiled information about the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming round below.

February 13, 2024, Tuesday: Today's final Jeopardy! question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"An article written after his 1935 death asked, 'Will some crown prince arise to take his place?'"

This question is from the category "Southern Politicians." While this is not a very broad topic it is not extremely easy either. However, topics based on American politics are quite common in the game show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: An article written after his 1935 death asked, "Will some crown prince arise to take his place?"

Solution: Huey Long.

Huey Long served as Louisiana's governor from 1928 to 1932 and as a U.S. Senator from 1932 until 1935, when he was assassinated.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Expand Tweet

Three contestants will compete against each other in the upcoming round of Jeopardy! These include Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada, Kat Jepson, an artist from Roanoke, Virginia, and Nicole Rudolph, an associate dean from Williston Park, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE