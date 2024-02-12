Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 12, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, February 12, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. Today's episode marks the sixth quarterfinal of the ongoing contest. This also means that the Tournament of Champions, an event fans have been waiting for, is just around the corner. After this, the game show will resume its normal schedule, which will see new contestants take the stage.

The upcoming round of the game show will feature Sriram Krishnan, from Falls Church, Virginia, Donna Matturri, from Columbus, Ohio, and Dan Wohl, from Brooklyn, New York. The three contestants will face off against each other for one spot in the semi-final round, which kicks off in two days. While all three individuals are solid contenders, fans believe Dan Wohl perhaps boasts the best chances of advancing in the show, owing to his performance in his previous appearance.

One of the most renowned game shows in the history of American television, Jeopardy! began airing in the early 1960s. Since then, it has continued to entice fans from around the globe. It has also managed to grow in popularity over the years. The show is popularly known for its offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a vital role in the buzz surrounding the popular game show.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes a final round that allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Fans can do this by guessing the right answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over time, this has become a common practice for the viewers of the show.

However, as this can be complicated, we have compiled information about the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

February 12, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"This Roman numeral appeared on stamps in a 2022 series for the 50th anniversary of an anti-discrimination law."

This question is from the category "U.S. Stamps." This is a relatively rare topic and would require some specialization to answer accurately.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, February 12, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: This Roman numeral appeared on stamps in a 2022 series for the 50th anniversary of an anti-discrimination law.

Solution: IX.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 was a major step in removing gender-based discrimination in educational institutes.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, February 12, 2024

Three contestants are set to appear in the upcoming round of the game show to battle it out and advance in the competition. These include Sriram Krishnan, a consultant from Falls Church, Virginia, Donna Matturri, a librarian from Columbus, Ohio, and Dan Wohl, a high school history teacher from Brooklyn, New York.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

