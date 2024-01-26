Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, January 26, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, January 26, 2024, bringing back the ongoing Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which will take viewers through the 9th quarter-final of its first round. The game show has, sadly, not been going according to plan due to the WGA strike. While normal episodes should have started to air long back, the game show is still conducting its tournaments, and it will be some time before normalcy is restored.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Tamara Ghattas, an editor from Chicago, Illinois, will face off against Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri, and Ittai Sopher, a news producer & journalist from New Orleans, Louisiana. For this round as well, the contestants have appeared before in the game show and already know the ins and outs of the contest. Michael will be the favorite in this episode with his robust statistics from the past.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world, having begun airing in the early 1960s. Since then, the show has consistently been one of the top performers across the world, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature. The show's popularity has extended for decades because of these factors. It has also taken a sharp turn upwards, thanks to the final round, which always promises to be one of the show's best qualities.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Among these, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 26, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, her."

This question is from the category "Leading Ladies: Next In Line." This is among the most offbeat topics that have come in the game show. The question is also cryptic, making it all the more difficult.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, January 26, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, her.

Solution: Lady Gaga.

Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga have been the four female leads in the four official versions of A Star Is Born. This is the common factor tying them together.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, January 26, 2024

The three contestants from the upcoming round of the game show are Tamara Ghattas, an editor from Chicago, Illinois; Michael Menkhus, a data analyst from Kansas City, Missouri; and Ittai Sopher, a news producer & journalist from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

