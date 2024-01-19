Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, January 19, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, January 19, 2024, bringing back the season of competitions that have completely dominated the 40th season up to this point. The upcoming episode will continue the coverage of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which will see its fourth quarterfinal now. The previous games have all been very tight; this one is expected to be the same. Fans can expect normal episodes of Jeopardy! by April of this year.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Bryan White, a senior regulatory compliance analyst originally from Santa Maria, California, will face off against Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois, and Rachel Clark, a director of client strategy from Washington, D.C.. These three players have had great runs earlier in the game show, and this time, it should be no different. It should be an exciting matchup to witness.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of American television. It began its maiden run in 1964 and has since continued to grow exponentially to become one of the top game shows worldwide. It has achieved this feat with its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a primary crowd-puller over the years. The final round of the game show also plays a huge role in this growing popularity.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the long-term fans of the game show. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 19, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In the 1920s he used wire, string & other materials to fabricate “models in motion” for a miniature circus scene."

This question is from the category "American Artists." This is a relatively broad topic but also one that trivia enthusiasts usually expect.

In the final round, participants are provided with the solution, and must figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, January 19, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: In the 1920s, he used wire, string & other materials to fabricate “models in motion” for a miniature circus scene.

Solution: Alexander Calder.

Alexander Calder began working on Cirque Calder in the late 1920s. It was built to depict circus performers.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, January 19, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Bryan White, a senior regulatory compliance analyst originally from Santa Maria, California, Erin Portman, a high school English teacher from Naperville, Illinois, and Rachel Clark, a director of client strategy from Washington, D.C..

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!