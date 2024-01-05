Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, January 5, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, January 5, 2024, bringing back another exciting round from the 40th season's Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which is currently in its full flow.

This particularly interesting episode will see another round of a two-day total point final, which will determine a winner from three of the best contestants of this round. The game show is yet to return with new contestants for the season despite having aired 84 games up to now.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Randall Rayford, a solar project developer from Houston, Texas, will face off against Michael Cavaliere, a consultant from New York, New York, and Matt Harvey, a healthcare administrator from Providence, Rhode Island. All three contestants have proven their worth in the game show before and it should be another great matchup between the three in the upcoming round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. It began airing its first episodes back in the early 1960s and has never looked back since.

The game show has made its name a global brand, thanks to its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that are now as iconic as the show itself. Moreover, the game show also boasts a tremendously interesting final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. This includes the show's ability to make room for viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 5, 2024, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A 2020 edition of this beloved 1911 novel came with a glossary of horticultural terms & a location guide."

This question is from the category "Children’s Books." This is among the more simple topics in the game show and should not pose any serious threat to the participants. But these are the kinds of topics that make it challenging in a face-off.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, January 5, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: A 2020 edition of this beloved 1911 novel came with a glossary of horticultural terms & a location guide.

Solution: The Secret Garden.

The 2020 edition of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1911 classic The Secret Garden was published with a 150-term glossary to help the modern audience grasp things.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, January 5, 2024

You can catch all of them in action on the upcoming episode of Jeopardy! on your local networks.