Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 29, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, January 29, 2024, bringing back the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. The continuing coverage of the tournament has taken up the majority of this year's game show, mainly because of the WGA strike, which changed the trajectory of the game show. As it stands, normal episodes of the game show may take as long as April 2024 to return. The next episode will mark the first semi-final of the ongoing Champions Wildcard.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, the contestants are Lloyd Sy, a professor of American literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, Andy Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego, California, and Martha Bath, a retired CPA from Seattle, Washington. All three contestants have done great in their respective quarterfinals and will present a tough challenge to each other.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows of all time. Its illustrious history dates back to the early 1960s, when it first premiered. Since then, the game show has only flourished, eventually becoming the most popular game show on American television. This is largely because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the game show also boasts a brilliant final round, which is one of the big reasons for its growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many important elements that make it stand out. Among these, the ability to allow viewer participation is its trump card. Viewers can participate in the rounds every day by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can still be a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 29, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Stan Lee said the alias-using title character of this novel set during the French Revolution “was the 1st super hero I… read about.”"

This is from the category "Historical Fiction." While history is a recurring topic, historical fiction seems to be a little more offbeat. It is still a fun topic and should be entertaining to watch.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 29, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Stan Lee said the alias-using title character of this novel set during the French Revolution “was the 1st superhero I… read about.”

Solution: The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Baroness Orczy's The Scarlet Pimpernel originally emerged as a stage play before becoming a novel. This was instrumental in evolving the trope of a hero behind a secret identity, which has since then appeared routinely in comics.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, January 29, 2024

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!.

