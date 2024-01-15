Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 15, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, January 15, 2024, bringing back another exciting round of the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which is now nearing its end. The original schedule of the game show was affected heavily by the WGA strike, which pushed all the contests back. This year, the game show is yet to see new contestants despite being over 90 games into the season. The upcoming round will see another finale played out.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Rotimi Kukoyi, a health policy & management student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Hoover, Alabama, will face off against Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Roy Camara, a grocery specialist from Crawfordsville, Florida. Friday's Game 1 saw two contestants, Roy and Rotimi, end with $0, giving Long Nguyen a historic lead with $36,800. This whole ordeal makes this upcoming round even more enjoyable.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. The game show kicked off back in the early 1960s and has since continued to entice fans worldwide. This is primarily because of the game show's offbeat format and engaging nature, which have now become a signature factor in its growing popularity. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a pivotal role in the massive fanbase it has created over the years.

The final round of the game show boasts many elements that make it stand out from the crowd. Most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate in the game show from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details below.

January 15, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Paul Robeson said that even as this character “kills, his honor is at stake…the honor of his whole culture is involved"

This question is from the category "On the Stage." This is among the more common topics but has a little twist that could make things slightly more complicated for the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 15, 2024

The clue and solution for the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Paul Robeson said that even as this character "kills, his honor is at stake…the honor of his whole culture is involved"

Solution: Othello.

Paul Robeson famously became the first Black actor to portray Shakespeare’s Othello in a British production in over a century. He said this particular line in an interview in 1930.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, January 15, 2024

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Roy Camara, a grocery specialist from Crawfordsville, Florida, Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Rotimi Kukoyi, a health policy & management student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Hoover, Alabama.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!