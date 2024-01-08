Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 8, 2024

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Monday, January 8, 2024, kickstarting the year's second week. The upcoming episode will continue the Winter 2024 Second Chance Competition, which is in full swing now. This particular competition was slated to take place much earlier, but the WGA strike forced the game show to host additional contests, pushing the entire calendar back. As of now, we are still waiting to see new contestants in the 40th season.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Randall Rayford, a solar project developer from Houston, Texas, will face off against Michael Cavaliere, a consultant from New York, New York, and Matt Harvey, a healthcare administrator from Providence, Rhode Island. All three contestants played a round earlier against each other. Currently, Matt Harvey is leading the line with $10,000, Michael Cavaliere is right behind with $6,600, and Randall Rayford has yet to catch up with any earnings so far. Still, anyone can win this round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has continued to maintain its charm over the many decades and seasons. The game show's appeal stems from its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have now become a signature for the show and its fans. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also one of the primary reasons for its popularity.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. The most important thing about this round is its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can participate by guessing the answer to the final question before the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for game show fans.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 8, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The 2 closest state capitals, at about 40 miles apart, one was founded by someone no longer allowed in the other."

This question is from the category "State Capitals" which is a relatively simple topic that often appears in trivia circuits. Hence, it should be no shock to the participants.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 8, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Providence, Rhode Island & Boston, Massachusetts.

Roger Williams was banished from the Massachusetts Bay Colony (and Boston) for advocating for the separation of church and state. He later founded a colony in Providence, Rhode Island.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, January 8, 2024

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!