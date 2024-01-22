Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, January 22, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, January 22, 2024, bringing back the exciting Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition, which is still ongoing. The game show is far from over with its multiple tournaments, which have been the only thing in the show over the entire season so far. The normal episodes are expected to resume in April 2024, thanks to the WGA strike, which delayed the entire programming. Till then, fans can indulge in the fascinating rounds of these tournaments.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio, will face off against Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Holly Hassel, an English professor from Calumet, Michigan. This upcoming round of Champions Wildcard contest will mark the fifth quarterfinal of the event among the three players. It will be a tough game, considering how good all of them are.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to entice fans all around the world with its offbeat format and engaging nature. These elements have propelled it to great success. The final round of the game show also plays a pivotal role in its growing popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of the most interesting things about the show. This is because it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can participate by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans. However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

January 22, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The first Vice President & the first President not born in one of the original 13 states were both born in this state."

This question is from the category "Presidents & Vice Presidents." This is not a topic that appears very often but does sound easier than many of the much broader topics.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, January 22, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Kentucky.

The first President not born in the original 13 colonies was Abraham Lincoln, who was born in Kentucky. Richard Mentor Johnson, the first Vice President not born in the original 13 colonies was also born in Kentucky.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, January 22, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Holly Hassel, an English professor from Calumet, Michigan, Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Ron Cheung, an economics professor from Lakewood, Ohio.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!