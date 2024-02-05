Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 5, 2024

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Monday, February 5, 2024, with a new round of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. The previous week concluded the earlier round, which featured one winner. The upcoming episode is also likely to lead to the same result. The competitions are expected to go on till April 2024.

In the upcoming round of the game show, three returning contestants, Kate Campolieta, from Simsbury, Connecticut, Mira Hayward, from Portland, Oregon, and Jesse Chin, from Bayside, New York, will face off against each other in what will be the first quarterfinal of the Winter 2024 Champions Wildcard Competition. All three contestants are from the previous season of the game show.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the history of American television. It began its long and illustrious history back in the early 1960s, following which, it has only increased in popularity. The series is well-known for its offbeat format and engaging nature. Over the years, these have become a defining factor in the game show's growing popularity. Moreover, the game show has also gained popularity due to its engaging final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out in the industry. Over the years, fans have made it a common practice to participate in the final round of the exciting show. Individuals take part in the show from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, since this can be a complicated process for fans, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details about the upcoming episode below.

February 5, 2024, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The flag of this Asian nation features part of a World Heritage Site built in the 12th century."

The final question of this round is from the category "World Flags." This is among the common trivia topics around the world and should not be much of a surprise.

In the final round of the game show, fans are provided with the solutions and they have to figure out the question.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, February 5, 2024

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: The flag of this Asian nation features part of a World Heritage Site built in the 12th century.

Solution: Cambodia.

The Cambodian flag features the country's famed Angkor Wat at the center. The temple complex was built by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, February 5, 2024

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Kate Campolieta, a corporate communications specialist from Simsbury, Connecticut, Mira Hayward, a podcast host from Portland, Oregon, and Jesse Chin, an accounting director from Bayside, New York.

Fans of the show can catch these returning contestants in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!