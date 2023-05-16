Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The popular series will see a new champion in the form of Ben Chan, who previously took a leave for health reasons after playing three games. Before Chan took over, Hannah Wilson played an impressive set but she ultimately lost to the former, who showed a dominating performance on his return. It is unfortunate that the two great players had to face each other off.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, will defend his streak against Tom Winiarski, a media strategist from Briarcliff Manor, New York, and Lydia-Claire Kerrigan, a web development team lead from Lafayette, Tennessee. Ben Chan has already won $129,001 in his four days and will surely look forward to much more in the coming days, especially after winning against 8-day champion Hannah Wilson in the previous round.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular American game show. Its long and illustrious history goes back to the early 1960s, with 39 seasons under its belt. Throughout this time, the show has stood out for its offbeat nature and engaging final round.

The final round has many unique elements that set it apart from other game shows. Though most of this applies just to the contestants, it also has something special for the viewers. The final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer ahead of the episode's air time.

Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show. However, as this can often be a complicated and long procedure, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round's final question reads:

"In 1960 Jean-Paul Sartre wrote of this man’s “victorious attempt…to snatch every instant of his existence from his future death”"

This question is from the category "Authors." A vast category with little specification, it should pose a significant challenge to the participants despite its frequent appearance in the trivia circle.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Albert Camus.

Jean-Paul Sartre wrote a tribute to fellow author Albert Camus after his death in 1960, where he said these words. The tribute was published in The Reporter Magazine in February 1960. Both the authors and their work remains relevant today.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Tom Winiarski, a media strategist from Briarcliff Manor, New York, and Lydia-Claire Kerrigan, a web development team lead from Lafayette, Tennessee.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

