Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a rerun episode on August 30, 2023, bringing back another encore episode from the fabled Tournament of Champions, which is currently in its final stages. The game show completed its 39th season a few weeks ago and has since aired rerun episodes to keep fans entertained during this hiatus. It is not clear when the show will return with a new season, especially with the series of strikes going on in Hollywood right now, but it can't be that long in coming. Till then, encore episodes are a good and fun way to keep fans entertained.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, will face off against Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California, and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California. This is the third game between the trio, which originally took place in November 2022. This episode was remembered for its unclear final clue.

Jeopardy! is one of the best-known game shows in the world. It originally began in the early 1960s and has since dynamically evolved to become a sensation in America. This was mainly because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become highly associated with the series. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a crucial role in the ever-growing popularity it enjoys across the globe.

The final round of the game show has many elements that add to the intrigue of Jeopardy! Apart from some tough challenges for the participants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a practice among the cult fanbase of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complex process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

Expand Tweet

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations."

This question is from the category "The New Testament." A religious category is not very common in this show, and this question is sufficiently difficult due to the easily misunderstood hint.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Clue: Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations.

Solution: Hebrews.

This question's answer can be both Hebrews and Romans, which led to controversy surrounding it at the time.

Wednesday, August 30, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California; Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, California; and Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School from Pacific Grove, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!