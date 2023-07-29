Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 28, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 ended the week with a brand new episode on Friday, July 28, 2023, featuring three contestants. One of them was Lucas Partridge who was the returning champion after winning two games. He competed against two new players Sharon Bishop and Monika Chavez.

As per the show’s format, three participants have to go through three quiz rounds. The player who will score the highest, in the end, will bag the winning title and will return to the next episode to defend that win.

In the July 28 episode, Lucas Partridge, a school counselor from Las Vegas, Nevada, played against Sharon Bishop, a high school Spanish teacher from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Monika Chavez, a career education librarian from Alhambra, California.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Lucas Partridge

Returning champion Lucas Partridge first appeared on Jeopardy! Season 39 in the July 26 episode. Since then, he won two games and appeared in the July 28 episode to play his third game.

The categories for the first round in the latest episode included “Talking About Women, Working Words, Breeds Of Sheep, Messin’ With Texas, It Gets Old, and Real Fast.”

Lucas had a great start, giving 13 correct answers and only one incorrect response. Although he delivered the highest number of correct answers, his score was not much higher than new player Sharon Bishop.

The reason was him losing a Daily Double worth $2,400. His and Sharon’s score had the difference of just $200. While Lucas and Sharon ranked first and second, respectively, in the first round, Monika Chavez landed in third place.

The scores of the players after the first segment were Lucas at $5,200, Sharon at $5,000, and Monika at $1,200.

In the second round, the categories were “On The Money, British Literature, National Anthems, If You Know What’s Good For You, Actors, and “CC” Me.”

Sharon became the star player in the Double Jeopardy round. She found one Daily Double and also scored the highest. Lucas, on the other hand, picked the second Daily Double and was behind Sharon with a difference of $5,000 in terms of scores. Monika struggled the most in today’s game as her score remained the same in round 2 as well.

The scores of the contestants in the second round were Sharon at $17,000, Lucas at $12,000, and Monika at $1,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Lucas was the only player to give the correct answer to the final question. He took a big risk in the final round as he wagered all his money. Fortunately, his answer was correct and he topped the scoreboard. Sharon landed in second place while Monika had to go home with zero dollars.

Hence, Lucas Partridge won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the July 28 episode was “Word Origins,” and the fine clue/question read:

“Theories on the origin of this, a style of journalism, include Cajun slang for unhinged jazz & Boston slang for a person on a bender.”

The correct answer was “gonzo.”

Only Lucas gave the correct response while Sharon wrote, “mudslinging” and Monika guessed “gotcha.”

Take a look at the final results of the July 28 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Lucas Partridge: $12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000 (What is Gonzo?) (3-day total: $66,200)

Sharon Bishop: $17,000 – $7,001 = $9,999 (What is mudslinging?)

Monika Chavez: $1,200 – $1,200 = $0 (What is gotcha?)

With today’s win, Lucas became the three-day champion and will return to play again next week. If he wins one more game, he may qualify for the Tournament of Champions and join champions like Ben Chan and Ray Lalonde.

The next episode of Jeopardy! season 39 will air on Monday, July 31, 2023.