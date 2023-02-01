Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on the first day of the new month, featuring a participant who has finally managed to make a respectable streak, something that has been difficult for contestants to achieve in the past few weeks.

Jake DeArruda has played slowly and carefully but has only won three games so far. His playing style may see his streak extend further over the next few days, perhaps touching the likes of Ray Lalonde and Cris Pannullo, although that would require some immense hard work.

In the upcoming round of Jeopardy!, three-day champion Jake DeArruda will try to build on his great run against Patti Palmer and Aaron Bola. While there is still time before we can call DeArruda's streak "excellent," he has already earned a respectable $68,661.

Jeopardy! is a popular game show that began in 1964. It took the game show years to build a staggering reputation that remains unrivalled in the trivia-based game show category. This is largely due to the engaging nature and offbeat format of the game show.

Moreover, the final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that separate it from conventional game shows. It also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time.

However, doing this every day can be quite challenging for participants. Hence, to make it easy for them, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the answer to the final question for the upcoming round in this article.

February 1, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Published in 2011, P.D. James’ final novel, “Death Comes to Pemberly”, was a sequel to this novel from 200 years earlier."

This question is from the category "Literature." This is not a category that should provide many challenges in terms of rarity, but it is one that would require a lot of depth.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read:

Clue: Published in 2011, P.D. James’ final novel, “Death Comes to Pemberly”, was a sequel to this novel from 200 years earlier.

Solution: Pride and Prejudice

Arguably one of the most popular novels of all time, the Jane Austen novel received a sequel from P.D. James in 2011, 198 years after the publication of the original novel.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the show are Jake DeArruda, a delivery dispatcher originally from Ludlow, Vermont, Patti Palmer, a bookseller & retired teacher from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Aaron Bola, an emergency medicine doctor from New York, New York.

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of the game show.

