Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with perhaps one of the most exciting episodes in recent weeks. It is the finale of the Tournament of Champions, which has been a brilliant run where 27 participants returned to the game show and played an exciting hand to secure a place in the semi-finals, which concluded on the last day. Now the final three are all set to face each other for the game of their lives.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University from Louisville, Kentucky, Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University from Peachtree City, Georgia, and Justin Bolsen, a first-year student at Brown University from Canton, Georgia, will face-off against each other in a bid to win the ultimate prize. Jackson is arguably a favorite in the final after coming off very strong record in the previous rounds and the other two haven't been shaky either. It will truly be a difficult battle.

Jeopardy! is arguably the most popular game show in the world, having been around since early 1960s. It has outlived most of its competition with 39 seasons and numerous years under its belt. The offbeat format and engaging nature of the game show have truly become the saving grace in the changing times, alongside a very interesting final round.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Watch their return to the Alex Trebek Stage for the This yearbook is filled with some familiar faces: bit.ly/3I3sSTb Watch their return to the Alex Trebek Stage for the #JeopardyHSRT , Feb. 20 - Mar. 9 This yearbook is filled with some familiar faces: bit.ly/3I3sSTb Watch their return to the Alex Trebek Stage for the #JeopardyHSRT, Feb. 20 - Mar. 9 🎓 https://t.co/gY5eh9meUZ

The final round of the game show is by far the most interesting thing about the game show. For this particular round, it may as well be the most important one as it could prove to be instrumental in choosing the winner. Additionally, viewers get to witness some erratic drama.

But more importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, this can be quite a challenge as the topics and categories keep changing every day. To ease this, we have compiled all the relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Today's Final Jeopardy! question: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Have a question? Submit it below. They might come up with a response in the future They don't call them #JeopardyMasters for nothing.Have a question? Submit it below. They might come up with a response in the future They don't call them #JeopardyMasters for nothing. Have a question? Submit it below. They might come up with a response in the future 👀 https://t.co/tkZxq6C8WC

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads as:

"The busiest passenger port in the U.K., it shares its name with a capital of one of the original 13 states."

This question is from the category "Geographic Name’s the Same," which is quite a common topic in the dictionary of trivia enthusiasts. This should not pose a particularly tough challenge to the participants but could cause a bigger problem.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round of the show read as follows:

Clue: The busiest passenger port in the UK, it shares its name with the capital of one of the original 13 states.

Solution: Dover.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Who are YOU cheering for? And just like that, they're heading to the #JeopardyHSRT FINALS!Who are YOU cheering for? And just like that, they're heading to the #JeopardyHSRT FINALS!Who are YOU cheering for? 🎓 https://t.co/UJh2wyI5mA

Sharing its name with the capital of Delaware, England's Dover is the U.K.’s busiest passenger port.

Poll : 0 votes