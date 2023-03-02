Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

On March 1, 2023, Jeopardy! will kick off the new month with an all-new episode that will bring back the coveted High School Reunion Tournament.

To this point, the new season's shining moment has been the brilliant tournament, as no player has made headlines with impressive streaks. This is a stark contrast to the 38th season, which will go down as one of the best in the show's history. The new episode will feature the eighth quarterfinal of the tournament.

In the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!, Tim Cho, a senior at Columbia University from Champaign, Illinois, Dan Oxman, a senior at the University of Maryland from South Orange, New Jersey, and Eesha Sohail, a UCLA graduate from Bakersfield, California, will face off in a bid to proceed to the next round.

This year's High School Reunion Tournament has no wildcards or re-entries, making the competition all the more difficult for the participants.

Widely considered one of the greatest game shows of all time, Jeopardy! dates back to the early 1960s. Over the many years of its existence, it has become one of the most decorated game shows in the country and around the world. A lot of credit for this goes to the unique format and offbeat nature of the show. Additionally, the final round also provides some much-needed boost to its growing popularity.

The final round of the show consists of many challenges that set it apart from the competition. But what makes it truly unique is that it allows viewers from around the world to be a part of the action from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, as that can often be a tedious task, we have compiled every relevant detail, including the solution to the final question for the upcoming round below.

March 1, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The upcoming episode of the show features the final question, which reads:

"A radical Republican championed this 1875 act but the Supreme Court struck it down in 1883; a new version was passed 81 years later."

This question is from the category "Laws in U.S. History." This is not an easy topic, and it covers a lot of ground, so the contestants may find it challenging.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The final question and answer for the upcoming episode of the game show reads:

Solution: Civil Rights Act

In 1877, Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Bradley cast the deciding vote, resulting in the election of Rutherford B. Hayes. This also resulted in the withdrawal of federal troops from the Southern United States, who were protecting the rights of African Americans at the time.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Catch them in action in the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

