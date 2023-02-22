Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The popular American game show Jeopardy! is all set to return to television screens on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, bringing back another intriguing round of the High School Reunion Tournament.

This will be the third quarterfinal of the coveted competition that features three new players from the two-season 35 Teen Tournaments. Till this competition continues, which would be 12 more days, the normal round of the competition will remain shut.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Macon, Georgia, Autumn Shelton, a junior at Princeton University from Lamar, Missouri, and Sreekar Madabushi, a junior at the Georgia Institute of Technology from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, will face off against each other.

Unlike the previous versions of the tournament, there will be no re-entry or wild card in this year's High School Reunion Tournament. This is an interesting new twist.

Jeopardy! is one of the foremost game shows on American television. It started out back in the 1960s and has quietly made its way to the current-day pop culture scenario, owing to its clever format and offbeat nature. This has been helped by the show's ability to adapt to the requirements of the modern-day.

With 39 seasons under its belt, it is safe to say that Jeopardy! is arguably one of the biggest game shows in the history of television. The final round of the show is also a pivotal part of the ever-growing popularity that the show enjoys across the globe.

The final round of the show has many interesting elements that make it unique from the other game shows. Aside from these complex challenges, the final round also allows viewers to participate in the game from the comfort of their homes.

Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's airtime. However, doing this every day, especially with the constantly rotating topics, can be quite a hassle.

That's where we come in. Below, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode.

February 22, 2023, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the show reads:

"Thought to descend from people of Southeast Asia, the Chamorro make up this U.S. territory’s largest ethnic group."

This question is from the category People & Places. Hardly the easiest category, this could torment the contestants. But that is the fun thing about the final questions.

Jeopardy! final solution - Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Thought to descend from the people of Southeast Asia, the Chamorro make up this U.S. territory’s largest ethnic group.

Solution: Guam.

It is widely believed that the Chamorro people arrived in the Marianas Islands in 2000 BC.

Jeopardy! contestants today - Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The three contestants for the upcoming round of Jeopardy! are Stephanie Pierson, a junior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Macon, Georgia, Autumn Shelton, a junior at Princeton University from Lamar, Missouri, and Sreekar Madabushi, a junior at the Georgia Institute of Technology from Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy! on your local stations.

