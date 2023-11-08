Today's final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, bringing back the finale of the Fall 2023 Champions Wildcard contest, which is in the middle of its Diamonds Bracket now. The competition has been very engaging up to this point, and the three finalists had a great battle yesterday. The best part of this development is that one of the contestants will get to participate in the Tournament of Champions, one of the most coveted events of the game show.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Aaron Craig, Jilana Cotter, and Emily Sands will face off against each other for the second time. Emily Sands will go in as the clear favorite today, having won $30,400 in the previous game, pulling herself clear from her competition. Meanwhile, Craig and Cotter stand at $10,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows around the world. This has been the case since it premiered in 1964. The engaging nature and offbeat format of the show are the primary reasons for its popularity, which surpasses borders. The game show's popularity also a result of its hit final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Apart from the offbeat additions to the normal game, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, as this can still be quite a complicated procedure, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Perhaps inspiring a line 2 centuries later, in 1774, he wrote that he was headed “farther than any other man has been before me”

This question is from the category "Explorers." This is quite an offbeat topic and may be able to catch some participants unaware. It should still be an interesting round to watch.

Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Clue: Perhaps inspiring a line 2 centuries later, in 1774, he wrote that he was headed “farther than any other man has been before me”

Solution: Captain James Cook.

Captain James Cook wrote in his diary in January 1774,

"Ambition leads me not only farther than any other man has been before me, but as far as I think it possible for man to go."

Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Emily Sands, a project manager from Chanhassen, Minnesota, Jilana Cotter, a senior data analyst from Dade City, Florida, and Aaron Craig, an attorney originally from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!