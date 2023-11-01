Today's final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, bringing back the last quarter-final in the Champions Wildcard Diamonds bracket, meaning that there would be only nine players remaining after this episode.

So far, the entire 40th season has seen only returning contestants for the pre-season competitions. This season is yet to feature someone new for a normal game. Following today, the Diamonds bracket of the contest will move to the semifinals.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Dana Hill, a stay-at-home mom from Thousand Oaks, California, will face off against Nancy Donehower, a retired college admission counselor from Portland, Oregon, and Dave Rapp, a writer from Valley Village, California.

Of course, Dave stands out because of his initial appearance where he won three games back-to-back. Nancy Donehower, meanwhile, was a giant killer in her original appearance. It all goes to prove that this would be a round worth watching, with nothing separating the three at the beginning.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to reign in the game show world, captivating viewers of all ages over the years. The game show is best known for its offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become a major part of the show's appeal. Moreover, the final round also plays a big part in this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that set it apart. Most importantly, the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, this can still be quite a complicated process. To ease this, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"It was the first election since 1952 in which neither the incumbent president nor the incumbent vice president was a candidate."

This question is from the category "21st Century Presidential Elections." As this is a narrowed-down topic, it could be an easy one for those with knowledge in this field.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: 2008.

A straightforward answer, in 2008, neither the incumbent president nor the incumbent vice president was a candidate.

Wednesday, November 1, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!