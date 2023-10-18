Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on October 18, 2023, Wednesday, bringing back the most interesting part of the Champions Wildcard contest, which has dominated the game show since it returned to screens a while ago. The entirety of the 40th season has so far been dedicated to the 27 players battling out for a spot in the Tournament of Champions, after failing to qualify for the same in their original runs. In this episode, we are down to the final three contestants.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Sam Stapleton, Josh Saak, and Lucy Ricketts will face off against each other to book a place in the coveted Tournament of Champions. Since all the players have so far been brilliant, it is really hard to separate them. It is also becoming increasingly difficult to predict who will come out on top, at least in their very first time facing each other.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since then continued to grow drastically over the years. Its fandom surpasses several generations over its thousands of episodes. The game show's primary appeal lies in its offbeat format and engaging nature. Moreover, the final round also plays a crucial role in this ever-expanding popularity.

The final round of the game show is considered the most important part by most. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition happened upon it in 1870 & named it for the regularity of its activity."

This question is from the category "Natural Landmarks." This is a very interesting topic as it combines one of the most popular genres with an interesting twist.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

Solution: Old Faithful.

Old Faithful is a cone geyser in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, United States. Several exploratory expeditions to the area took place before the National Park was established.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Sam Stapleton, a college consultant from Los Gatos, California, Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise, Idaho, and Lucy Ricketts, a book designer & freelance illustrator from Atlanta, Georgia.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!