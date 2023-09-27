Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, bringing back the last round of new contestants for this week from the past of the show, who will face off in a stand-off in the next two days. With the strikes going on in Hollywood, the 40th season of the popular game show got off to a slow start. But with the strike now over, the show should be back with ordinary episodes soon, something that fans have missed for so long in the new season.

In the upcoming episode of the game show, Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts, will face off against Mark Lucas, a strategist from Redondo Beach, California, and Allison Pistorius, an actor & assistant professor from Houston, Texas. One of the three contestants will return tomorrow to face the previously qualified participants, Michalle Gould and Jilana Cotter, who won on the previous two days.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows in the history of America. It began in the early 1960s and has managed to hold on to its charm over thousands of episodes and 40 seasons. Over its long course, the game show has amassed a fan following that comprises all age groups and cultures. This is primarily because of the show's engaging nature and offbeat format, things that have kept it relevant over the decades of changes around the globe. Moreover, the final round of the game show is also one of the major reasons for its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Apart from the challenges aimed at the participants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the fans of the game show.

However, as this can still be quite complicated, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Chrysomallus was the name of the creature that was the source of this sought-after item, vellus aureum in Latin."

This question is from the category "Mythology." Not very common in the show, this is a topic that can be very interesting.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows.

Solution: Golden fleece.

Chrysomallus, the Golden Ram, was the offspring of Poseidon and Theophane and was the source of the fabled Golden fleece.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Barb Fecteau, a high school librarian from Beverly, Massachusetts, Mark Lucas, a strategist from Redondo Beach, California, and Allison Pistorius, an actor & assistant professor from Houston, Texas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!