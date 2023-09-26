Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode from its latest season on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, bringing back the familiar Second Chance contest, which has kept fans busy for the past few weeks. The game show returned from its annual exile two weeks ago and has since then continued to air episodes featuring older contestants for a second time. After this Second Chance contest is over, the game show will continue to air its regular episodes of the 40th season.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Ollie Savage will face off against Michalle Gould and David Kaye. The winner from this round will proceed to play in the double-round on Thursday and Friday, alongside Jilana Cotter, who won yesterday's final round.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most decorated game shows of all time. It began in the early 1960s and has since then continued to captivate fans across the globe with its charm and conviction. Over the years, its rising popularity has made it a part of the American culture. The game show is driven by its original content, engaging nature, and offbeat format, which has made it appealing to generations of people. Moreover, the final round also plays a huge part in this soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Apart from the challenges it has reserved for the contestants, the game show is also renowned for letting fans participate from the comfort of their homes. Fans can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, as this can still be quite a complicated process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming round below.

Tuesday, September 26, 2023: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A collection of achievements bearing this name was established in the early 1950s to help resolve pub disputes."

This question is from the category "Publications." Since it is not the most common topic, it may pose to be quite a challenge for the three experienced contestants.

Tuesday, September 26, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Guinness World Records.

Sir Hugh Beaver, then-head of brewer Guinness, was introduced to Norris and Ross McWhirter in 1954, who began producing a book of records.

Tuesday, September 26, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are David Kaye, a high school English teacher from Scottsdale, Arizona, Michalle Gould, a librarian from Laguna Beach, California, and Ollie Savage, a high school English and film studies teacher from Burbank, California.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!