Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer: Friday, September 22, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Friday, September 22, 2023, bringing back the intriguing Second Chance contest, where the three winners from earlier this week will face off against one another in a battle of wills. With ample time remaining and a lot of things that could turn around, this could be a very interesting round. The winner of this round will get the chance to progress further in the tournament.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Pam Sung, a physician-scientist from Amherst, New York, Rob Kim, an attorney from Portland, Oregon, and Deanna Bolio, a community outreach supervisor from Campbell, California, will face off against each other. As it stands, Deanna Bolio holds a considerable advantage in this round with $16,200 on her first day. But things could turn around quickly, with Pam Sung trailing close with $10,000 and Rob Kim a little behind with $3,400.

Jeopardy! is one of the most popular game shows of all time. It began airing in the early 1960s and has since continued to gather momentum over the many years and episodes, slowly becoming a part of American culture. As of now, it remains one of the most popular game shows of all time. This is mainly because of the show's offbeat format and engaging nature, things that have become staples in its long run. Moreover, the final round also plays a large part in the game show's popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! has many elements that make it stand out. Apart from the unique challenges it has for the participants, the final round also allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, as that can be quite a difficult task, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below. Scroll on.

September 22, 2023, Friday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"A fireworks display followed the April 27, 1749 premiere of a work by this man that had been commissioned by George II."

This question is from the category "Composers." It should prove to be an interesting round to battle out between the three great players.

Jeopardy! final solution: Friday, September 22, 2023

Solution: George Frideric Handel.

Music for the Royal Fireworks was composed by Handel for wind instruments due to King George II’s preference.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Friday, September 22, 2023

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!