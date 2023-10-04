Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, bringing back the coverage of the Second Chance contest, which has been running since the 40th season returned. This is the quarter-final of the Second Chance contest, which will see the winner move on to the semi-final. Winning the final of this contest will guarantee the participant a spot in the fabled Tournament of Champions, which is one of the biggest honors for any Jeopardy! player.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Evan Roberts, Kendra Blanchette, and John Bussard will battle it out for booking a place in the next round of the contest. In their original runs, John Bussard was the strongest of the three, and many expect him to replicate the same success tonight.

Jeopardy! is one of the oldest and most renowned game shows in the world. It started airing back in the early 1960s and has since then continued to evolve drastically to match the needs of the changing eras, slowly becoming a part of the American culture. The multi-generational popularity of Jeopardy! stems from its offbeat format and engaging nature. These have become a signature of the show. Moreover, the final round of the game show also plays a huge part in its soaring popularity.

The final round of Jeopardy! is widely considered its most important aspect. This is because the final round allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. Over the years, this has become a common practice for the regular fans of the show. However, as this can be a challenging process, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details from the upcoming episode below.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Jeopardy! final question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"His 1904 will stipulated that “all the sums hereinbefore specified for prizes shall be used for prizes only”

This question is from the category "American Immigrants." This is surely a complicated topic as it is very rare and has not appeared much on the game show. It should result in an interesting final round.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Jeopardy! final solution

The clue and solution to the upcoming round's final question read as follows:

Solution: Joseph Pulitzer.

In his will, Joseph Pulitzer wrote:

"I am deeply interested in the progress and elevation of journalism, having spent my life in that profession, regarding it as a noble profession and one of unequalled importance for its influence upon the minds and morals of the people."

Wednesday, October 4, 2023: Jeopardy! contestants today

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Evan Roberts, a chemistry teacher from Louisville, Kentucky, Kendra Blanchette, a registered dietitian from Elk Grove, California, and John Bussard, a Marine aviator originally from Ringoes, New Jersey.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of the show.