Today's Heardle answer: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

With the rapid rise of simple browser-based games, Heardle has made quite a splash, thanks to its quirky and impressive premise. Based on the popular word-guessing game Wordle, this could be the most successful attempt at replicating the original game's success.

Targeted mainly towards musicians and music enthusiasts, the solution for today's Heardle challenge is Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon and Garfunkel.

The rules of the game are quite simple. Players are given a part of a song's intro each day, and they have to figure out the correct song by listening to it. Each player gets a total of six attempts, with the length of the clip increasing with each failed attempt, in order to make it easier for the player to guess. The goal is to guess the song in as few attempts as possible.

However, due to a wide variety of songs and genres in the daily challenge, not everyone is able to figure out the answer as easily as you might think. Therefore, to help out, we have compiled some clues, the solution, and more details about the song below.

Heardle clues and answers for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

As the daily website states that the songs for Heardle are picked from a list of most-streamed songs over the past decade, it may be unfairly advantageous to music enthusiasts and contemporary music listeners. However, since the songs used in the challenge are generally popular ones, even those who are not otherwise well-versed with the recent music scene, have a fair chance at winning.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that may help you figure out the answer on your own:

"This is listed as a pop-rock/gospel song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1970. It reached number one on both the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and the U.K. singles charts. This track from a famous duo won the Grammy awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Contemporary Song and Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals."

Still cannot figure out this very famous song from the 70s? Well then, scroll on for the answer.

The correct answer for Heardle's daily challenge for June 14, 2022, is Bridge Over Troubled Water by Simon and Garfunkel.

More about Bridge Over Troubled Water

Bridge Over Troubled Water, by American folk duo Simon and Garfunkel, was released as a single from their fifth studio album of the same name. The song featured lead vocals from Art Garfunkel with a heavy emphasis on gospel-like music in the background.

The instrumental segment in Bridge Over Troubled Water was played by the Wrecking Crew, and it was produced by Roy Halee, Paul Simon, and Art Garfunkel. The song won five Grammy Awards, making it one of the most successful songs of 1970. Over the years, it has also been covered by many great artists.

In an interview, Paul Simon, who had composed the song, recounted:

"I have no idea where it came from… It just came, all of a sudden,...I remember thinking this is considerably better than I usually write."

The song stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks, and is widely considered one of the greatest songs of all time.

