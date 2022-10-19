Heardle is a browser-based game that has become immensely popular among music lovers in various parts of the world. It's a guessing game that requires players to listen to the intro of a popular song and guess its title using a maximum of six chances.

With every failed attempt, the song's length increases, so it's essential to ensure that you figure out the title as quickly as possible. The game is quite similar to Wordle's concept and is equally entertaining and engaging. Fans of any kind of puzzles should definitely check this game out. If you're a music lover, it's a bonus.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Per Heardle's official website, the game picks songs from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, meaning those who listen to contemporary music might have a better chance of cracking the daily puzzles. However, that's not to say that casual listeners don't stand a chance. The app also puts out classics from the 70s, 80s, or 90s, so guessing might not be as difficult as it may seem.

If you're struggling to remember the song's title, ask a friend or a family member to join you, and together you can guess. This can also help to make the experience even more entertaining and memorable. Here are some of the clues shared by Eurogamer that you can take a look at and try to crack the puzzle:

''This track was released in 1994. This song is consideredpart of the punk rock and grunge genres. The name of the band who recorded this song consists of two words, with the second being a synonym for child. The track title is a phase consists of two words, which can be definied as having confidence in your own abilites.''

The clues are pretty straightforward, and if you've heard the song before, you should be able to guess it. If not, don't worry, you can check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is Self Esteem by The Offspring.

More details about Self Esteem by The Offspring

Self Esteem was released on December 22, 1994, as part of The Offspring's hit album, Smash. The song has the classic 90s punk rock vibe that fans of the genre would love. The main guitar riff is reminiscent of Nirvana's punk tracks. The song was a massive commercial hit and received high praise from critics, with many considering it one of Offspring's greatest songs.

The Offspring attained mainstream popularity by releasing their albums, Ignition, and Smash. The albums consist of some of the band's most iconic songs like Self Esteem, Dirty Magic, Gotta Get Away, Come Out and Play, and many more. The Offspring is among the most commercially successful punk rock bands of all time and is widely regarded as one of the finest punk bands of the 90s. Some of their primary musical influences include the Ramones, the Clash, the Misfits, and many more.

