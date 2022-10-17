Today's Heardle: Clues and answer for Monday, October 17, 2022

Heardle is one of the most popular browser-based games that has garnered significant popularity among pop music lovers around the world. It’s similar to the word puzzle, Wordle, but gives it a musical twist.

The app puts out the starting bits of a popular song’s intro every day, and players are expected to guess its title. A total of six chances are available, and players are required to guess using the least number of attempts. The song’s length increases every time the player makes a failed guess.

Heardle has been a favorite among music lovers on social media ever since its release in early 2022. The game was recently acquired by music streaming giant Spotify, following which it became available in Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland.

According to the game’s official website, Heardle picks songs from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade for the daily challenges. This means that those familiar with modern-day pop music have an edge over casual listeners or fans of the classic rock era.

But even if you’re not into contemporary music, you can still give it a shot, since many songs featured in the daily challenges are revered classics.

With that said, here are some of the clues shared by Fortnite Insider that can help you crack today’s Heardle puzzle if you’re struggling to remember the title:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1984

Hint 2: The song’s genre is dance-pop

Hint 3: Single by Wham!

Hint 4: Length – 3:50

Hint 5: Seven words

Hint 6: Begins with the word “Wake”

Hint 7: From the album ''Make It Big.''

Still haven’t figured it out? Then scroll down to check the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!

More details about Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go was released on May 14, 1984, as part of Wham!'s hit album, Make It Big. It's a classic 80s dance-pop number that fans of the era would certainly enjoy. The song is energetic and full of life.

The hit music video of the song, directed by Andy Morahan, depicts George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley performing in front of a young crowd. The song was a smash hit and received high praise from contemporary music critics. It is often considered to be one of the greatest pop songs of the 80s.

Wham! is a pop music duo consisting of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, formed in 1981. The duo burst onto the 80s pop scene with their debut album, Fantastic, which contained many memorable songs like Bad Boys, Club Tropicana, and many more.

Their next album, Make It Big, went on to become an even bigger commercial success. The band blends elements of dance and pop music. They're widely regarded as one of the most successful pop artists of the 80s and continue to influence pop musicians around the world.

