The Heardle musical challenges test every pop music lover's knowledge of the genre whilst also proving to be a wonderful platform to discover new music and artists people have never come across before. It is also a highly entertaining and engaging game that can help people relax.

The game is quite similar to Wordle and it requires players to figure out the title of a song by listening to its initial few seconds. This might prove to be quite tricky and challenging if you're not too familiar with the song.

However, the good news is that you have a total of six chances to guess the song's title. But using up an attempt results in the length of the song increasing. So make sure you try and crack the puzzle as quickly as possible.

The game enjoys a large fan following around the world and its popularity has been soaring ever since its release in early 2022.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, March 24, 2023

As per Heardle's official website, the songs featured in the game are amongst the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This means that a large number of contemporary music lovers have a bigger chance of cracking the puzzles since most of the songs might be recent ones by modern-day pop stars.

But if you're into classic rock or disco, you still have a good chance of winning considering Heardle has historically dropped a lot of classics from various genres in the past.

That said, if today's Heardle song sounds puzzling, then here are some interesting clues shared by Forbes that can help you remember the title of the track:

This is an electrohouse, synth-pop and EDM song.

This song was originally released in 2014.

It reached number four on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 16 on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an album called My Everything.

The lead artist is from Boca Raton, Florida.

Their other hits include Thank U, Next, Seven Rings, and Dangerous Woman.

Still don't remember the song? Then scroll down for the answer and better luck for tomorrow's puzzle!

The right answer to today's Heardle challenge is Break Free by Ariana Grande feat. Zedd.

More details about Break Free by Ariana Grande feat. Zedd

Break Free was released on July 2, 2014, as part of Ariana Grande's critically acclaimed and hit album, My Everything. The song begins with a chaotic intro that brilliantly sets the tone, following which Grande's energetic vocals take over.

Break Free was a massive commercial and critical hit. Several critics raved about the track's groovy feel as well as Grande's vocal performance. The song also features noted Russian-German DJ Zedd.

Ariana Grande garnered popularity on television after playing the role of Cat Valentine in Victorious and Sam Cat. She burst out onto the music scene in 2013 following the release of her hit debut album, Yours Truly, which featured many memorable songs like Right There, Tattooed Heart, Daydreamin, and many more.

Over the years, Ariana Grande has garnered a huge fan following across the world and is today regarded as one of the most influential pop stars of the 21st century.

