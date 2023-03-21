Fans of Heardle can check out the latest musical puzzle on the app. The new track might seem easy to guess for ardent rock music enthusiasts, but casual listeners might need a few attempts to figure out the name of the song.

Similar to Wordle, of which the musical puzzle is a spinoff, Heardle gives a total of six chances to the players. But players must carefully use the attempts since every used chance will lead to the length of the track increasing, which makes it easier to figure out the song.

The game was released in early 2022 as one of the many variations of Wordle and has quickly gone on to become one of the most popular browser-based games on the internet. The game can be used as a stressbuster after a long day’s work. It can be a lot more entertaining if you play it with a friend or a family member.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that if you have a fair idea of contemporary musicians’ works, then you have a good chance of cracking the puzzles daily and maintaining an impressive Heardle score.

But if you’re more into classic rock and 70s disco, then don’t worry – Heardle also drops classics from the 70s and 80s very often. That said, if you’ve used up enough chances trying to figure out today’s Heardle puzzle, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you guess the answer:

This is a glam metal, hard rock, and acoustic rock song.

This song was originally released in 1988.

It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 13 on the U.K. singles chart.

It appeared on an album called Open Up and Say… Ahh!.

The artist is from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Their other hits include Talk Dirty To Me and Nothin’ But A Good Time.

If you haven’t cracked the puzzle yet, then check out the answer below.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Every Rose Has Its Thorn by Poison.

More details about Every Rose Has Its Thorn by Poison

Every Rose Has Its Thorn was released on October 12, 1988, as part of Poison's critically acclaimed album titled Open Up and Say... Ahh!. The song opens with a soothing acoustic guitar chord progression that repeats throughout, following which the lead vocals take over.

The song gradually becomes heavier, and fans of the 80s rock band will certainly love its tone. The track was a commercial success and received high praise from critics, with many considering it to be one of the finest power ballads of the 80s.

Poison rose to fame in the mid-late 80s, thanks to the release of many of their hit tracks like Talk Dirty to Me, Every Rose Has Its Thorn, and I Won't Forget You, to name a few.

The band has garnered a staunch fan following over the years among ardent 80s rock music lovers. They're widely regarded as one of the most influential glam metal bands of the 80s.

