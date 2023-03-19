Every day, Heardle releases a new pop song at 12 am sharp for music lovers from around the world to guess. Only a small portion of the song’s intro is played and players need to listen to it multiple times to figure out the name of the track.

The game can be quite tricky if you’re not an ardent music enthusiast or haven’t heard the song several times before. However, there are six chances available in total, although using up an attempt will lead to the length of the track increasing.

The goal is to try and figure out the songs as quickly as possible, using the least number of attempts.

If you’re struggling to figure out the song, you can type the name of the artist into the search box and see if the title pops up. If not, you can ask a friend or a family member to sit alongside you and figure out the tracks together.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, March 19, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game every day are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This means that if you follow contemporary musicians’ works, then you have a slightly better chance of maintaining an impressive daily Heardle score.

But if you’re more into classic rock, then worry not – because the game also often releases iconic classics from the 70s and 80s. That said, check out some of the clues that can help you crack today’s Heardle puzzle:

The song was released in 1986.

The track belongs to an album of the artist(s)'s same name.

The name of the artist(s) begins with the letter ''G.''

The name of the track begins with the letter ''K.''

The song fuses elements of hard rock and southern rock.

If you haven’t figured out the track yet, then check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Keep Your Hands to Yourself by Georgia Satellites.

More details about Keep Your Hands to Yourself by Georgia Satellites

Keep Your Hands to Yourself was released in November 1986 as part of Georgia Satellites' hit album of the same name. The song begins with a funky guitar intro, following which the track becomes heavy as the rest of the band kicks in.

The song seamlessly incorporates elements of southern rock and hard rock, and fans of both genres would certainly enjoy it. Keep Your Hands to Yourself was a commercial success and also garnered widespread acclaim from critics. It's now considered to be one of the band's most famous tracks.

The Georgia Satellites are a popular American rock band that rose to fame in the mid-80s following the release of their eponymous album, which featured several memorable tracks like Keep Your Hands to Yourself, The Myth of Love, Can't Stand the Pain, and many more.

Over the years, the band has garnered a strong fan following among classic rock lovers and received critical acclaim for their energetic stage performances, catchy songs, and distinctive sound, among other things. They continue to be regarded by several critics and musicians as one of the best rock bands of the 80s.

