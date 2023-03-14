Heardle’s new musical challenge is out, and as usual, it is one of the most widely discussed topics on Twitter among pop music lovers from around the world. The challenge for the day sounds a little tricky, but the answer isn’t that hard to guess if you’ve heard the track several times before.

The game drops a new song at 12 am daily and players need to figure out the name of the track based on the initial few seconds of the song. This might be a bit difficult if you’ve not heard the song more than a few times.

A total of six chances are available for guessing, similar to the world puzzle, Wordle, of which Heardle is a spinoff. However, it’s also important to note that every time you make a wrong guess, the length of the intro increases, which makes it easier to guess the titles.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Heardle’s official website mentions that the songs featured in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, meaning contemporary music lovers can breathe a sigh of relief as they have an obvious advantage over casual listeners.

However, that’s not to say that if you’re not a music enthusiast or do not follow modern-day musicians, you don’t stand a chance at all. The game has been fair to players with a wide range of musical tastes as it has often dropped intros of classic rock songs from the late 20th century.

Having said that, if you think today’s Heardle challenge is tough to guess, then check out some of these clues shared by Forbes:

This is a pop and classic pop song.

This song was originally released in 2019.

It reached number 31 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 23 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The artist is from Los Angeles, California.

Other singles from the album include When the Party's Over and Bad Guy

The album won several Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

If you still haven’t cracked it, then keep scrolling down to find the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is wish you were gay by Billie Eilish.

More details about wish you were gay by Billie Eilish

wish you were gay was released on March 4, 2019, as part of Billie Eilish's critically acclaimed studio album titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The song opens with Eilish's deeply evocative vocals, following which the rest of the band kicks in.

Lovers of classic pop will certainly enjoy this track. It was a massive commercial and critical hit, with many critics and fans considering it to be one of the pop star's greatest songs.

Billie Eilish garnered mainstream popularity following the release of the hit 2015 single, Ocean Eyes. Her subsequent EP, Don't Smile at Me, and debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? has some of her most popular songs, including Everything I Wanted and Therefore I Am, to name a few.

