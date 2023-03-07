Heardle is an intriguing musical puzzle that caters primarily to pop music nerds from around the world. A spinoff of Wordle, it has similar rules, with players being given a total of six chances to guess the right answer.

Even if you’re quite familiar with the track, guessing it in the first couple of attempts can prove to be tricky since only the starting bits of the intro are available. With every wrong guess that you make, you can hear more and more of the song, so it’s important to crack the puzzle in as few attempts as possible.

The game has garnered massive popularity ever since its release in early 2022. Both casual listeners and music lovers can have fun with this game as it can help people relax whilst also proving to be quite engaging.

Heardle was recently acquired by Spotify and since then, the musical puzzle has been available in numerous countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Heardle’s official website states that the songs played in the game regularly are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which makes the game inherently a little easier for contemporary music lovers.

But that doesn’t mean that casual listeners or fans of classic rock and heavy metal music should give up. The app has a long history of putting out classics from years gone by, which often surprises players, giving everyone a fair chance.

That said, if today’s Heardle song sounds unfamiliar to you, then check out some of these clues shared by Forbes that can help you remember the track:

This is an R&B, soul and soft rock song.

This song was originally released in 1973.

It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 10 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Imagination.

The artist is from Atlanta, Georgia (there’s a hint in there).

This is the artist’s signature song.

It won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus.

If you still haven’t got the track figured out yet, then check out the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight & the Pips.

More details about Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight & the Pips

Midnight Train to Georgia was released in August 1973, as part of Gladys Knight & the Pips' LP, Imagination. The song has a memorable intro that perfectly defines its mood and tone. The track incorporates elements of disco, R&B, and soul music.

The song became a commercial hit and also impressed critics thanks to its top-notch production quality and tone, among various other things. Midnight Train to Georgia is widely regarded as one of Gladys Knight & the Pips' most famous songs.

Gladys Knight & the Pips were formed in the 50s, but rose to fame in the early 60s following the release of their version of the hit track, Every Beat of My Heart. They've churned out some memorable songs over the years like If I Were Your Woman, Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye), and many more.

