The latest Heardle has fans puzzled as they try to figure out the title and artist behind the track. Every day, the game drops a new song, challenging players to figure out its name and artist using a total of six chances, following a pattern similar to Wordle.

The challenges can, at times, be tricky, even if you’re quite familiar with the song as only the opening few seconds of the song are played. Based on that, players need to guess the titles. Every wrong guess leads to the length of the track increasing, which affects your score. Therefore, it’s very crucial that you try and crack the puzzle as quickly as possible, using the least number of attempts.

Heardle has become very popular lately, and fans from around the world often discuss their answers and share clues on social media. It is considered one of the most popular browser-based games.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, March 5, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game are among the most-streamed numbers of the last decade. This means that fans of contemporary music might have a slight advantage over casual listeners.

However, it’s important to note that the game also includes iconic tracks from the last century like Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, Michael Jackson’s Rock With You, or Wham’s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, to name a few.

With that said, if you don’t remember the name of today’s Heardle, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you crack the puzzle:

This is an indie rock and folk rock song.

This song was originally released in 2014.

It reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and number two on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Chaos and the Calm.

The artist is from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, England.

The track was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, then scroll down for the answer.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Hold Back the River by James Bay.

More details about Hold Back the River by James Bay

Hold Back the River was released on November 17, 2014, as part of James Bay's critically acclaimed album, Chaos and the Calm. The track begins with a soothing guitar intro that beautifully sets the mood and tone, following which James Bay's vocals take over. Hold Back the River incorporates elements of folk, rock, and indie rock.

The song was a commercial success and also received positive reviews from critics, who praised the track's overall feel, lyrical depth, and production, among numerous other things. It is regarded as one of James Bay's finest tracks.

James Bay garnered mainstream popularity following the success of Hold Back the River. His debut studio album Chaos and the Calm also featured many other memorable tracks, including If You Ever Want to Be in Love, Best Fake Smile, and When We Were on Fire, to name a few.

Over the years, Bay has garnered a strong fan following across the globe. He fuses elements of rock, folk, and pop in his work, which makes his music quite distinctive and refreshing. Fans of soft rock and country music should certainly check out his work.

