The new Heardle challenge is here, and before you head to work today, you can relax by playing this highly engaging and entertaining game that tests your knowledge of pop and rock n roll music. The game is similar to Wordle – both puzzles require players to guess the answer in six attempts.

The difference in Heardle is that players need to guess songs instead of words. The app drops a very short clip of a popular song’s intro that the player needs to listen to and guess. Using the available number of chances, players need to figure out the track as quickly as possible.

Every time you make a wrong guess, the track’s length increases. So to maintain the perfect Heardle score, make sure you use as few attempts as possible. The game has garnered massive popularity on social media among music lovers with a wide range of tastes.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Fans of the game might be aware of the fact that the songs featured in Heardle could belong to artists from the '70s, '80s, and '90s. or from the last decade. This unpredictability makes the game thrilling and keeps players on their toes.

The songs played in the app are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, so there’s a chance that quite a few of them are from contemporary artists like The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, or Taylor Swift.

With that said, if you’re still unsure of the song featured in today’s Heardle challenge, then quickly scroll down and take a look at some of these clues shared by Forbes:

This is a eurodance and dance-pop song.

This song was originally released in 2010.

It reached number 21 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number three on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Saxobeats.

The artist is from Constanța, Romania.

Still can't figure out the song? Then find out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Mr. Saxobeat by Alexandra Stan.

More details about Mr. Saxobeat by Alexandra Stan

Mr. Saxobeat was released on September 12, 2010, as part of Alexandra Stan's debut album, Saxobeats. The song opens with a catchy saxophone intro, which defines the mood of the track. It blends various elements of eurodance, pop, and dance music.

Now considered to be one of Alexandra Stan's most popular tracks, Mr. Saxobeat was commercially successful and also received highly positive reviews from critics and fans.

Alexandra Stan rose to fame following the success of her hit single, Mr. Saxobeat. Over the years, she's churned out some memorable songs like Lollipop (Param Pam Pam), Get Back (ASAP), and Lemonade, among many more.

Stan's unique style of music incorporates various elements of eurodance, techno, R&B and pop music. Some of her biggest musical influences include Michael Jackson, Robbie Williams, Madonna, and many others. Over the years, she has garnered a strong fan following from around the world and is widely regarded as one of Europe's biggest pop stars.

