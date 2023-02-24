Heardle is back with another interesting musical challenge for players from around the world. The Wordle spinoff has become massively popular ever since its release in early 2022 and has gone on to become one of the most-loved browser-based games on the internet.

Recently, the audio streaming giant Spotify acquired the game, after which it has been made available in numerous countries like the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Ireland. The game is thematically and conceptually quite similar to Wordle, in the sense that both are puzzles that require players to solve a task using a total of six attempts.

The key difference here is that in Wordle, players need to guess five-letter words while in Heardle they’re required to listen to the opening seconds of a popular song and guess its title and artist. Apart from Heardle, several other Wordle spinoffs have come out in the recent past like Quordle, Dordle, and many more.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, February 24, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the songs played in the game are among the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This means that contemporary music lovers will have an edge over the rest.

But it’s important to note here that there will be days when even fans of modern-day artists might struggle with the daily challenges since the app often drops legendary tracks from the 20th century as well.

With that said, if today’s Heardle challenge has been puzzling you for quite some time now, then going through some of these clues might help:

The song was released in 2017.

The title of the track begins with the letter ''B.''

The artist was born in Glasgow, Scotland.

It was later included in the artist's debut studio album.

If you still haven’t figured it out, then better luck next time. Find out the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Bruises by Lewis Capaldi.

More details about Bruises by Lewis Capaldi

Bruises was released on March 30, 2017, and was later included in Lewis Capaldi's EP, Bloom, and studio album, titled Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

The song straightaway opens with Capaldi's vocals with a somber piano in the background. The entire song basically features Capaldi's evocative vocals and the piano riff that defines the melancholic tone of the track.

Bruises was a commercial hit and also received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, with many praising its poignant lyrics and tone as well as Capaldi's expressive vocals. It is now considered to be one of his most popular songs.

Lewis Capaldi garnered mainstream popularity following the release of his hit song, Someone You Loved. The track was a huge commercial success and also impressed numerous critics and fans.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, was also commercially successful and received critical acclaim. It featured several memorable tracks like Hold Me While You Wait, Bruises, Someone You Loved, and Don't Get Me Wrong, to name a few.

Over the years, Capaldi has garnered a strong fan following across the globe. Some of his major musical influences include Bob Dylan, Avenged Sevenfold, Paolo Nutini, and many others.

