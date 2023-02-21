Heardle is back with its latest challenge, and music nerds from around the world are trying their best to figure out the track featured in the game today. The Wordle spinoff is quite easy to play and fans of the original word puzzle can give it a try since both games are conceptually similar.

Heardle is a musical spinoff of Wordle that tests players' knowledge of pop music. The game is not just for ardent music enthusiasts; even casual listeners who want to relax and have fun can play it every day.

The game releases a song every day at 12 am, asking players to guess the title and artist behind the song. Players have a total of six chances to guess the track, but the caveat is that with every unsuccessful attempt, the length of the song increases, revealing the song further.

So the objective is to try and crack the puzzle as quickly as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Heardle's official website reportedly mentions that the songs played in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade, making it slightly easier for contemporary music lovers.

But that does not mean casual listeners would find it harder to score points in the game. The app has often put out iconic classics from the years gone by. These include songs like Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits, and many more.

If you're yet to crack today's Heardle puzzle, then take a short break and check out these clues that can help you remember the name of the track:

This is a pop rock song released in early 2013.

The band's name begins with the letter ''I.''

The track is included in the album titled Night Visions.

If the aforementioned clues have still not led you to the answer, then keep scrolling down and listen to the track below.

The song played in today's Heardle challenge is Demons by Imagine Dragons.

More details about Demons by Imagine Dragons

Demons was released on January 28, 2013, as part of Imagine Dragons' hit EP, titled Continued Silence. The song straightaway opens with Dan Reynolds' evocative vocals, following which the rest of the band kicks in.

The track seamlessly blends various elements of pop and rock music. Demons was a huge commercial hit and also garnered high praise from contemporary music critics and praise, with many raving about its overall tone, production, and Reynolds' expressive vocals. It is now widely regarded as one of Imagine Dragons' finest tracks.

Imagine Dragons garnered mainstream popularity in the early 2010s, following the release of their hit song It's Time. In 2012, the band released their debut album, titled Night Visions, which contained several classic numbers like It's Time, Radioactive, and On Top of the World, to name a few.

Over the years, Imagine Dragons have garnered a massive fan following around the world, thanks to their distinctive style of music and stage performances. They're widely regarded as one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful artists of the modern era.

