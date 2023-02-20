A new day means another opportunity for Heardle fans from around the world to maintain their winning streak in the game. Music lovers with a wide range of tastes can play this game and test their knowledge of pop music whilst also getting a chance to explore new music and the works of artists they’ve never heard of before.

It was released in early 2022 as a respectful homage to the massively popular word puzzle, Wordle. Both games are similar in terms of the overall concept and rules. The game continues to attract a number of music lovers across the globe.

Every day, Heardle puts out the intro of a popular song, asking players to guess its title and artist. Similar to Wordle, a total of six chances are given, but every wasted chance increases the length of the track, making it easier to identify the song and the artist.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, February 20, 2023

Those who play the game regularly might be aware of the fact that songs featured in the puzzle are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade. This might seem slightly unfair to casual listeners or classic rock/heavy metal lovers, but there have been a number of instances in the past wherein Heardle has put out revered classics from legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Dire Straits, and George Michael, to name a few.

If today’s Heardle song sounds unfamiliar, then first take a look at some of the clues shared below:

The song was released on September 12, 1980.

The band is led by one of the biggest pop culture icons of all time.

The song is part of an album titled Exodus.

The track belongs to the roots reggae genre.

The song begins with the word ''three.''

It was later covered by Monty Alexander.

If you still can’t figure out the name of the track, then today is perhaps the first time you’re hearing the track. In that case, keep scrolling down for the answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

More details about Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Three Little Birds was released on September 12, 1980, as part of Bob Marley and the Wailers' critically acclaimed album, titled Exodus. The song opens with a groovy keyboard intro, following which Bob Marley's vocals take over.

The track has a classic relaxing reggae vibe that fans of the genre would certainly enjoy. Three Little Birds was a commercial and critical hit, with many critics and fans considering it to be one of Bob Marley's greatest songs.

Bob Marley and the Wailers were a reggae band led by Marley, who is widely regarded as one of the earliest pioneers of the reggae genre in pop culture. Over the years, he's churned out several memorable tracks like Get Up Stand Up, I Shot the Sheriff, and Could You Be Loved, to name a few. Several contemporary musicians, critics and fans continue to rate Marley as one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century.

