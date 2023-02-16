The daily Heardle challenge can be quite tricky for some, while others manage to maintain an impressive winning streak. To improve your score, you can try and follow the works of more modern-day pop and hip-hop musicians and familiarize yourself with their tracks.

However, the important thing here is to ensure that you listen carefully to the opening few seconds of the track, before using up too many of your available number of attempts. If you’re not sure of the song but know the artist, then type the artist’s name onto the search box and you might find the title you’re looking for.

Heardle offers you a total of six chances, a lot like Wordle, in which players need to guess five-letter words. It’s a unique and inventive spinoff of the word puzzle, and fans of the original can definitely check this one out as they’re both conceptually similar.

Heardle clues and answer: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Per Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game are part of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which offers a slight advantage to those who follow modern artists.

However, even if you’re a classic rock/blues lover, you can still give it a shot, since the game surprises players very often by dropping evergreen classics like Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton, Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana, and many more.

Having said that, if you’re struggling to crack today’s Heardle puzzle, then hold off for a while and check out some of these clues shared by Forbes that can help you remember the name of the song:

This is an electropop, bhangra, and dance-pop song.

This song was originally released in 2013.

It reached number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number eight on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Stars Dance.

The artist is from Grand Prairie, Texas.

The artist is also an actor who stars in Only Murders in the Building.

Still don’t remember the track? Then look for the answer below.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Come & Get It by Selena Gomez.

More details about Come & Get It by Selena Gomez

Come & Get It was released on April 7, 2013, as part of Selena Gomez's hit debut album, Stars Dance. The song opens with a tabla beat and has strong Bollywood influences that fans of the genre would certainly enjoy. It seamlessly blends various elements of bhangra, pop, and electronic music.

The song was a smash hit around the world. It also garnered widespread critical acclaim, with numerous critics praising the song's incorporation of various genres. It is widely regarded as one of Selena Gomez's signature tracks.

Selena Gomez rose to fame as an actress after starring in Barney & Friends. As a pop star, Gomez has churned out several hit tracks over the years, including Lose You to Love Me, Come & Get It, Good for You, and many more. Gomez is widely considered to be one of the biggest pop icons of the modern era.

