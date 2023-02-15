A new day for music lovers means another day of fun and excitement with the latest Heardle challenge. While the songs that the game picks might seem tricky for classic rock lovers or casual listeners, contemporary music lovers might be able to crack the puzzle easily.

Heardle automatically resets itself with a new song every day at 12 am. Only the opening seconds of the song’s intro are played, following which the players need to figure out the track’s title and artist. A total of six chances are available, similar to Wordle, but one must make sure not to use up too many chances, since that could end up in the played clip's length increasing further.

Ever since the release of Wordle, a number of similar spinoffs have come out, and Heardle is one such popular game that has captured the imagination of many music and pop culture fans from around the world. It has garnered a significant fan following on various social media platforms.

Heardle clues and answer: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Although the majority of songs played in the game might be among the more recent ones, there have been times in the past where Heardle has put out 20th century classics continuously for several days, which is great news for classic rock and blues lovers.

If you’re not sure of the song name but remember the title, then typing the artist’s name into the search box might help you find the title. If not, check out these clues shared by Forbes:

This is a pop song.

This song was originally released in 1999.

It reached number 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The song appeared on a self-titled album.

The song features a guest spot from Lady Saw.

The artist is from Old Bridge, New Jersey.

The artist shares a name with something you’d find in your pharmacy's supplement section.

If you’re still uncertain about the song, then you may not have heard it before, in which case you can check out the answer below.

The track featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Smile by Vitamin C.

More details about Smile by Vitamin C

Smile was released on June 8, 1999, as part of Vitamin C's eponymous hit album. The song has a catchy groove that fans of '90s pop music would certainly love. If you enjoy the works of Britney Spears and Robyn, you might want to hear this number.

The song was a commercial success around the world and also received high praise from various critics, who praised the production, vocal performance, and tone, among other things. It is now considered to be amongst Vitamin C's most popular songs. It also features vocals by Lady Saw.

Vitamin C rose to fame as a pop star in the late '90s, following the success of her hit self-titled album, which featured many memorable tracks, including Smile, Me, Myself, and I, and Turn Me On, to name a few.

Two years later, she put out another album, titled More, which was also a commercial success. She is also a noted actress with minor roles in numerous movies like Get Over It, Dracula 2000, and many more.

