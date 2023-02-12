Heardle lovers wait for the next musical challenge every day with bated breath as they look to continue to score points and maintain their winning streak in the game. Heardle is quite entertaining as well as engaging as it helps you remember songs from your childhood or college days whilst also acting as a wonderful platform wherein players are exposed to several new artists and music.

The game was created as a spinoff of Wordle, a popular word puzzle game that requires players to guess five-letter words using a total of six chances. The rules of Heardle are also quite similar, but the only difference is that the musical puzzle demands that players have basic knowledge of pop music as they need to listen to the opening sections of a song’s intro and guess its name and artist.

Every time you make a wrong guess, the length of the song increases, so the goal here is to try and figure out the puzzle using the least number of attempts and in a very short span of time.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Per the official website of the game, Heardle puts out songs that are among the most-streamed tracks of the past decade. Now contemporary music lovers can breathe easy as this gives them an advantage over others.

But casual listeners and fans of the iconic rock n roll era shouldn’t feel disheartened as the game also puts out songs from yesteryear quite often.

If you don’t remember today’s Heardle song, then check out some of these clues that can refresh your memory:

The song was released in 2019.

The runtime of the song is 2:39.

The artist is a musical group whose name begins with ''S.''

The group is from College Station, Texas.

The song includes elements of funk and hip hop.

If you still haven’t got the answer, then maybe you’re hearing the track for the first time, in which case you can check out the answer below.

The answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Sunday Best by Surfaces.

More details about Sunday Best by Surfaces

Sunday Best was released on January 8, 2019, as part of Surfaces' hit album, Where the Light Is. The song opens with a subtle, funky guitar intro that beautifully sets the mood of the track, following which the lead vocals take over. The track blends various elements of funk rock and hip hop.

Although the song wasn't an instant commercial success at the time of its release, it garnered popularity on social media a year later. Critics praised the song's unique tone and ambiguous lyrics. It is now considered to be one of the most popular tracks of 2019.

Surfaces are a popular group from Texas. Their unique style of music incorporates various elements of soul, pop, R&B, and hip hop, among many other genres.

They garnered mainstream popularity following the release of their debut album, Surf. Some of their most popular tracks include Sunday Best, Keep It Gold, and Bloom, to name a few. The group famously collaborated with iconic musician Elton John on the song Learn to Fly.

Poll : 0 votes