Music lovers from around the world can challenge themselves with the exciting puzzle game, Heardle, which requires players to listen to the starting bits of a popular song’s intro, following which they need to figure out the title and the artist behind the song.

A total of six chances are available, but each failed attempt reduces your chances whilst also increasing the length of the track, making it easier to guess the song. So it’s important to make sure you get the song right using as few attempts as possible and as quickly as possible.

The game has garnered significant popularity among music enthusiasts of late. Fans of Wordle, of which Heardle is a spinoff, have also taken to the game since both games are conceptually similar.

Several Wordle spinoffs have been released in 2022, including Quordle, Dordle, Octordle, and many more, and Heardle is among the most popular.

Heardle clues and answer: Saturday, February 11, 2023

According to Heardle’s official website, the songs featured in the game daily are carefully chosen and curated from a list of the most-streamed tracks of the last decade, which means that contemporary music fans will enjoy a slight edge over casual listeners or even disco/classic rock music lovers.

However, it's to be noted that the advantage is not that massive considering the fact that Heardle also often releases songs that classic rock/blues/disco lovers would be familiar with like Rock With You, Stayin' Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, and Wonderful Tonight, to name a few.

That said, if you've used up multiple chances already trying to figure out today's Heardle title, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that could prove to be helpful:

This is a pop song.

This song was originally released in 2019.

It reached number eight on the U.S. Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and number 32 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called How I'm Feeling and the soundtrack of 13 Reasons Why season three.

The lead artist is from San Francisco.

Other singles from the album include I'm So Tired... and Drugs & the Internet.

Do the above-mentioned clues ring any bells? If not, check out today's answer below and good luck for tomorrow's challenge.

The correct answer to today's Heardle challenge is f**k, I'm Lonely by Lauv feat. Anne Marie.

More details about f**k, I'm Lonely by Lauv feat. Anne Marie

f**k, I'm Lonely was released on August 1, 2019, as part of the trailer for the third season of the iconic Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. The song is also a part of Lauv's commercially successful debut album, How I'm Feeling.

The groovy intro brilliantly sets the tone for the song, following which the lead vocals take over. The track was a commercial success and also garnered highly positive reviews from critics, who praised its lyrics, vocal performances, and overall tone.

Lauv is a prominent pop musician who rose to fame in the late 2010s with the release of his hit song I Like Me Better. He blends various elements of pop, electronic music, and R&B. Some of his most popular songs include f**k, I'm Lonely, Believed, and For Now, among many more.

