The latest Heardle song challenge is out, and like every day, music lovers from around the world are excited about the answer as they look forward to maintaining their winning streak in the game.

Heardle was released as a unique variation of the highly popular word puzzle game Wordle, which requires players to guess five-letter words using six attempts.

Heardle asks players to listen to the intro of a song and guess its name using the same number of attempts. While it may seem quite straightforward, if you’re not familiar with the track, you may end up losing since only the opening few seconds of the intro are played.

Another important thing to note is that every time you use a chance and your guess turns out to be wrong, the length of the song keeps on increasing. So the objective of the game is to make sure you guess the songs using the least number of attempts.

Heardle clues and answer: Friday, February 10, 2023

As per Heardle’s official website, the tracks put out by the game every day are amongst the most-streamed songs from the last decade. While this might sound discouraging for classic rock lovers, it’s key to understand that it’s not a rarity for the app to release acclaimed and popular songs from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

So the game does provide a fair chance for people with a wide range of musical tastes. Having said that, if you’re still struggling with today’s Heardle song, then here are some clues shared by Forbes that can help you crack the answer:

This is an alternative R&B and alternative pop song.

This song was originally released in 2020.

It reached number nine on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 13 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called SOS.

The artist is from St. Louis, Missouri.

Other singles from the album include I Hate U and Kill Bill.

Not sure of the song yet? Then keep scrolling down for the answer.

The song featured in today’s Heardle challenge is Good Days by SZA.

More details about Good Days by SZA

Good Days was released on December 25, 2020, as part of SZA's hit album, titled SOS. The song opens with a soothing intro that wonderfully establishes the mood and tone, after which SZA's powerful vocals take over, elevating the song to a different level.

Good Days blends elements of pop and alternate R&B. The song was a commercial success and also received positive reviews from fans and critics. It is regarded as one of SZA's most famous songs.

SZA garnered mainstream popularity during the mid-2010s, thanks to the success of her EPs like Z, and S. She later went on to release her debut album Ctrl, which featured many memorable tracks like The Weekend, Garden (Say It Like Dat), and Love Galore, to name a few. The album is widely regarded as one of the greatest of the last decade.

SZA has garnered massive critical acclaim for her songwriting, performance style, and artistic vision. Some of her biggest musical influences include Lauryn Hill and Ella Fitzgerald.

