Heardle is an entertaining and engaging game that was released in early 2022 as a spinoff of the massively popular word puzzle, Wordle. The basic concept of both games are quite similar, with the major difference being that Heardle caters primarily to music lovers.

However, that doesn’t mean you can only play the game if you’re a pop music nerd. The app releases a wide range of songs that even casual listeners might have heard somewhere – maybe in a TV show, a film, or a restaurant.

The exciting game drops a song every day at 12 am and asks players to guess the title of the song based on the initial few seconds of its intro. With a total of six chances available, the player’s objective must be to guess the track as quickly as possible without using up too many attempts as that would lead to the song’s length increasing.

Heardle clues and answer: Monday, February 6, 2023

As per the game’s official website, Heardle’s outstanding catalogue of songs contains tracks that are amongst the most-streamed from the last decade. But it’s imperative for players to understand that these songs may also include classics from the past like Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits, Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rock With You by Michael Jackson, and many more. One must try and listen carefully to the opening seconds of the intro before making the guess.

If you’re unable to figure out today’s Heardle track, then the below-mentioned clues shared by Forbes might help you guess the song:

This is a dance-pop, Latin pop and Latin dancehall song.

This song was originally released in 2016.

It reached number 12 on the U.S. Billboard Latin Pop Airplay chart.

The song appeared on an album called 54+1.

The artist is from Caracas, Venezuela.

The artist released an English version of the track titled Baby I Won't.

If you still haven’t cracked the puzzle, then find out the answer below and better luck next time!

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Me Rehúso by Danny Ocean.

More details about Me Rehúso by Danny Ocean

Me Rehúso was released on September 16, 2016, as a singer by Danny Ocean. The song has that classic, joyful Latino vibe that fans of the genre would certainly love. It seamlessly blends elements of Latino music with dance and pop. The track was a huge commercial success in the digital space and also received highly positive reviews from fans and critics, with many praising its overall tone, vibe, and lead vocal performance, among many other things. Almost a year after the song's release, an English version, titled Baby I Don't, was released.

Danny Ocean is a Venezuelan pop star who rose to prominence following the release of his hit song Me Rehuso. He has received critical acclaim for his unique singing style and songwriting. He incorporates various elements of pop, Latino music reggaeton, and dance music, among various others. He has released two studio albums, namely, 54+1 and @dannocean, both of which were commercially successful and received mixed-to-positive reviews from most contemporary critics and fans.

