Ever since Wordle was released in 2022 and garnered massive popularity, a number of variations of the game came out, with Heardle being one of the most popular ones. It gives an intriguing musical twist to the concept of Wordle, thereby garnering an entirely new set of audience: pop music lovers.

Heardle can be quite a challenging and exciting game for people who are into pop music, both contemporary and classics. It shares the opening seconds of a popular song’s intro every day and asks players to guess its title.

It’s important to note here that the game also provides six attempts. So don’t worry if you guess the song incorrectly at first. However, you should try and figure out the puzzle as quickly as possible since time will run out as each failed attempt reveals the song further.

The game can be a lot more fun and exciting if you have a friend or a companion to guess the tracks with you every day.

Heardle clues and answer: Sunday, February 5, 2023

Heardle releases songs every day on the app that are part of the most-streamed tracks of the previous decade. That might seem like bad news for fans of classic rock musicians, but don’t worry – the game has a history of releasing legendary songs from the 20th century as well.

In fact, last week, one of the Heardle challenges’ answer was the iconic Dire Straits classic Sultans of Swing. So all hope is not lost for fans of the Rock n Roll era.

If today’s Heardle puzzle sounds a bit difficult, then take a pause and check out these clues shared by Forbes that can help refresh your memory if you’ve heard the song before:

This is a hip-hop and trap song.

This song was originally released in 2016.

It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 93 on the U.K. singles chart.

The song appeared on an album called Big Baby [artist’s name].

The artist is from Hampton, Virginia.

The song was notably sampled during Beyoncé’s incredible 2018 Coachella performance.

Still got it wrong? Then scroll down for the right answer.

The correct answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Broccoli by DRAM feat. Lil Yachty.

More details about Broccoli by DRAM feat. Lil Yachty

Broccoli was released on April 6, 2016, as part of DRAM's acclaimed album Big Baby DRAM. The song opens with a catchy keyboard intro, following which the lead vocals take over and the song becomes more energetic.

The track also features vocals from popular rapper Lil Yachty. The song was a massive commercial and critical success, with many fans and critics rating it as one of DRAM's finest songs and one of the best songs of 2016.

DRAM is a noted rapper from Hampton, Virginia who rose to fame in 2015 following the release of his hit song, Cha Cha. He later went on to release his mixtape Gahdamn!, which also turned out to be commercially successful.

He's received critical acclaim for his unique style of rapping and artistic vision and enjoys a significant fan following among hip-hop and rap lovers from around the world.

