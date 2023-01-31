One of the most exciting things for an ardent music lover to look forward to during the day is the new Heardle challenge. The game releases a new song every day at 12 am and asks players to guess the name of the song and its artist by listening to the intro.

Now although you might have an edge if you’ve heard the song, guessing might still not be as easy as you’d think since only the opening seconds of the song’s intro are played. So it’s important for players to carefully listen to the track multiple times before making the guess.

There are a total of six attempts, but it’s crucial for players to remember that using up too many attempts would lead to the length of the song increasing further. So the goal is to get the correct song in as few attempts as possible.

Heardle clues and answer: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Heardle’s eclectic catalogue of songs features tracks from a wide range of genres and eras. These include classic tracks from the 70s, 80s, or 90s like Rock With You by Michael Jackson, Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd, or Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana.

So while the tracks featured in the game are part of a list of the most-streamed songs of the last decade, it’s also important to not let your guard down. Having said that, if today’s Heardle track sounds tricky to you, then you might want to take a look at the clues shared below by Fortnite Insider before using up more attempts:

Hint 1: The song was released in 1987.

Hint 2: The song’s genre is Pop rock, Soft rock, Alternative/Indie, Dream pop, Pop, Rock.

Hint 3: Single by Fleetwood Mac.

Hint 4: Length – 3:43.

Hint 5: One word in the song title but it is a remaster.

Hint 6: Begins with the letter ''E.''

Hint 7: The song is in the album, Tango in the Night.

Still haven’t cracked the puzzle? Then chances are, you may not have heard the track anywhere before. In that case, look for the answer below.

The right answer to today’s Heardle challenge is Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac.

More details about Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac

Everywhere was released in November 1987 as part of Fleetwood Mac's critically acclaimed album, Tango in the Night. The song begins with a cheerful intro, following which Christine McVie's vocals take over and the rest of the band kicks in.

The song has that classic 80s vibe that fans of the era would certainly love. It blends elements of pop and soft rock. Everywhere was a massive commercial hit and also received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, who consider it to be among Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs from the 80s.

Fleetwood Mac rose to fame in the late 60s and early 70s, thanks to many of their hit songs like The Green Manalishi, Man of the World, and many more. The band is known to incorporate elements of rock, pop, and blues rock, among various other genres. They're considered to be among the greatest artists of the classic rock era.

